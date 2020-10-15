Cypriot parliamentary speaker resigns in wake of cash-for-passports controversy

Cypriot parliamentary speaker resigns in wake of cash-for-passports controversyReuters | Nicosia | Updated: 15-10-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 13:55 IST
The speaker of Cyprus's parliament resigned on Thursday in the wake of a cash-for-passports scandal which has embarrassed authorities in the EU member state.
Demetris Syllouris is the second highest-ranking state official of Cyprus, and was deputising as acting president in the absence of President Nicos Anastasiades. (Reporting By Michele Kambas)
