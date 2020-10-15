Mumbai: Heroin worth Rs 2.40 crore seized, drug peddler held

Police have arrested a 47-year- old drug peddler and seized from him heroin worth Rs 2.40 crore at Dharavi in central Mumbai, an official said on Thursday. The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch arrested the accused, Manzar Din Mohammed Shaikh, on Wednesday evening, he said.

"Based on a tip-off, the Ghatkopar unit of the ANC had laid a trap at 60-feet Road in Dharavi and apprehended Shaikh," the official said. "During his search, the ANC sleuths found him possessing 1.2 kg heroin worth Rs 2.40 crore. He was transporting the drug to sell it to his customers," he added.

According to the official, the team led by unit in- charge Shashank Shelke took the action under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (ANC) Datta Nalawade. The accused was earlier arrested by the ANC in 2018 for possessing drugs, he said.

He has been booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said, adding that a probe into the case was on..