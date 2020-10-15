Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC closes case filed by Iltija against detention of her mother & former CM Mehbooba Mufti

Good," a bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said when the counsel of Union Territory administration and Iltija informed it about the release of Mufti, who is the president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). She was released on Tuesday night as the Union Territory administration revoked the Public Safety Act charges against her, more than a year after she was detained following the abrogation of special status of the erstwhile state.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 16:10 IST
SC closes case filed by Iltija against detention of her mother & former CM Mehbooba Mufti
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court Thursday closed the case filed by Iltija Mufti against the detention of her mother and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti after taking note of her release two days ago. "Okay. Good," a bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said when the counsel of Union Territory administration and Iltija informed it about the release of Mufti, who is the president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

She was released on Tuesday night as the Union Territory administration revoked the Public Safety Act charges against her, more than a year after she was detained following the abrogation of special status of the erstwhile state. At the outset, the bench also comprising Justice Dinesh Maheshwari asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, said "now you have released her?." Mehta replied in affirmative and apprised the court about it.

Advocate Nithya Ramakrishnan, appearing for petitioner, also said they have released her. The bench disposed of the plea saying she has been released.

Mehbooba, 60, was arrested on the eve of the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir''s special status and its bifurcation into Union Territories on August 5 last year. Mehbooba, who was initially put under preventive custody on August 5 last year and later booked under the stringent PSA on February 6, was shifted to her official residence on April 7 after it was declared a subsidiary jail by the authorities.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and his father Farooq Abdullah had also been detained under the PSA but were released in March this year. The writ petition filed by Iltija had challenged Mehbooba's detention on several grounds. It contended that the grounds and the dossier for detention are "stale, vague and that they suffer from non-application of mind, malice in law and that they violate the provisions of Section 8(3)(b) of the PSA".

"The detention order based on stale grounds have become staler even more since the petition was filed and the respondent administration has continued to act with total non-application of mind and the malice in law has only been reinforced and aggravated in confirming and extending the order of detention for further periods," it said..

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Ryanair blames European 'mismanagement' for winter cuts

Ryanair became the latest European airline to announce big reductions in its winter schedule after coronavirus-related travel restrictions were reimposed across the continent. Casting the blame on European governments for mishandling air tr...

Volkswagen rolls out red and white edition of Polo, Vento

German auto major Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Thursday rolled out a special red and white edition of its hatchback Polo and Vento sedan without any additional cost under its festive offer Volksfest 2020. Besides the special edition o...

Malaysia's Firefly to start jet flights in Q1 next year

Firefly Airlines will start flying jet planes in the first quarter of next year, its parent Malaysia Aviation Group MAG said on Thursday, in a sign MAG is shifting its focus as core brand Malaysia Airlines struggles to survive. MAG, which i...

EPCA says no relaxation for housing societies to use gensets

A Supreme Court-appointed pollution monitoring authority made it clear on Thursday that it will not allow any relaxation, except for essential services, in banning the use of electricity generators in Delhi-NCR and asked people to question ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020