Two men held with charas in HP's Hamirpur

Two men were arrested in separate incidents after recovering over 600 grams of charas from their possession in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, police said on Thursday. They were arrested in Bhoranj and Badsar areas of the district on Wednesday night, Hamirpur Superintendent of Police G Kartikeyan said.

In the first case, Vijay Kumar of Awah Lower area was caught during checking near Dhabriyana after seizing 136 grams of the contraband from his possession. In the second incident, 512 grams charas was confiscated from a car near Darobari village of the district by Bhoranj police. The car driver Hem Raj alias Halku of Tikker Lower area in Bhoranj was arrested, he added.

Both men were arrested under Sections 20, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigations were on, Karthikeyan added..