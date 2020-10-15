Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 5,600 Afghan families displaced by fighting in south

Omar Zwak, the provincial governor's spokesman, said Afghan security forces were fighting to regain areas lost to the Taliban over the weekend, while the local government was scrambling to provide food and shelter to the growing number of civilians coming from nearby districts to the provincial capital, Lashkar Gah. Ajab Gul, 25, and his family have been in the city for four days.

PTI | Lashkargah | Updated: 15-10-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 19:17 IST
Over 5,600 Afghan families displaced by fighting in south

Renewed fighting in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province between Taliban insurgents and government forces has forced more than 5,600 families to flee their homes, local officials said Thursday. Omar Zwak, the provincial governor's spokesman, said Afghan security forces were fighting to regain areas lost to the Taliban over the weekend, while the local government was scrambling to provide food and shelter to the growing number of civilians coming from nearby districts to the provincial capital, Lashkar Gah.

Ajab Gul, 25, and his family have been in the city for four days. “The Taliban have taken over our village and both sides in the battle are using light and heavy weapons, so how could we stay there?” he said. Afghanistan's refugee department estimates an average family has seven members, meaning nearly 40,000 people have likely been displaced, said Mohammad Ramen Ibrahimi, the department's provincial director.

The Taliban control roughly 80% of Helmand province, and over the past year have waged several attacks on Lashkar Gah, only to be repulsed by Afghan security forces, whose control is largely restricted to district centers. Last week, the Taliban launched coordinated attacks in different parts of Helmand province, Zwak said. He claimed that government forces had retaken much of the territory lost over the weekend, but operations were still ongoing in other parts of the province.

However, several internally displaced persons who had fled to Lashkar Gah told The Associated Press that the Taliban were in control of most of their districts — Marjah, Nad Ali and Nawa. They said the fighting and airstrikes by Afghan forces had forced them to leave their homes and property. Most internally displaced persons were staying with relatives in Lashkar Gah, said Ibrahimi. His refugee department was providing food and shelter to those with nowhere to stay, but he said more people were coming to the city each day.

Zwak, the governor's spokesman, said discussions were underway between the central government, charity organizations and local businessmen to help those in need. In Kabul, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and other government officials attended the funeral for nine Afghan service members who died Tuesday night when two Afghan army helicopters collided in Helmand.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Banks need AI for corporate lending: Chief Economic Advisor

Hyderabad, Oct 15 PTI Indian banking sector needs to use emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence AI and machine learning for corporate loans for quality lending, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said on Thursda...

South Africa puts public works, jobs at heart of COVID-19 recovery plan

South Africa will embark on a massive public works and job-creation drive in response to the coronavirus crisis, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday, unveiling a plan to return Africas most industrialised economy to growth.Under pres...

Mystery shrouds engineering student's murder in AP

In a gruesome incident shrouded in mystery, a painter did a 20-year-old engineering student to death by slitting her throat in Vijayawada on Thursday, with one version suggesting that it was an act of vengeance allegedly because she spurned...

Trump has not spoken with Chinese President Xi in a while, does not want to

U.S. President Donald Trump, citing his concerns about Chinas handling of the coronavirus pandemic, said he has not spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a while and does not want to. I have not spoken to him in a while because I dont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020