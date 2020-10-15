Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC asks Republic Media Group to approach Bombay HC in TRP scam case

The Supreme Court Thursday refused to entertain a plea by the Republic Media Group seeking to quash the summons issued by Mumbai Police in connection with the Television Rating Points (TRP) manipulation case and asked it to approach the Bombay High Court.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 21:17 IST
SC asks Republic Media Group to approach Bombay HC in TRP scam case
Representative image Image Credit: YouTube / Republic World

The Supreme Court Thursday refused to entertain a plea by the Republic Media Group seeking to quash the summons issued by Mumbai Police in connection with the Television Rating Points (TRP) manipulation case and asked it to approach the Bombay High Court. "We must have faith in high courts," said a bench comprising Justice D Y Chandrachud, Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee.

It said the high court has been working throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and the media group should approach it. "Like any other citizen who faces the predicament of an investigation under the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973, the petitioner will have to take recourse to the remedies which are available under the appropriate provisions of law. Hence, the petition under Article 32 of the Constitution is not entertained," the bench said in its order.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the petitioner, sought permission of the apex court to withdraw the plea with liberty to approach the high court. "The writ petition is dismissed as withdrawn with the liberty as sought," the bench said.

At the outset, the bench told Salve, "Your client has an office at Worli (in Mumbai)? You may go to the Bombay High Court." "Entertaining the petition like this without high court hearing the matter sends a message also. We must have faith in high courts. The high court is working throughout the pandemic," the bench said. The bench also expressed concern that of late, there has been a tendency of the Police Commissioners to give interviews. Mumbai Police has registered a case in the TRP scam and summoned Republic TV's chief financial officer S Sundaram for investigation. Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had claimed that three channels including Republic TV manipulated the TRP.

The racket came to light when BARC, an organization which measures TRP, filed a complaint in this regard through Hansa Research Group Pvt Ltd, the police had said. The plea in the apex court was filed by Arg Outlier Media Private Limited, which owns the Republic Media network, seeking quashing of the summons issued by the police.

Mumbai Police had earlier filed an affidavit in the top court seeking dismissal of the plea filed by Republic Media group contending that investigation into an alleged crime cannot be urged as a ground for violation of Article 19(1)(a). "Article 19(1)(a) cannot be invoked by the petitioners to side step, thwart and prevent any investigation by the competent investigating agency into alleged fudging of TRP ratings. The right under Article 19(1)(a) is not a shield which can be used against any a commission of crime under the extant criminal law of the land," it said.

The police submitted that the allegations contained in the impugned FIR registered by it make out any offence cannot be decided at this stage. "The investigation is still progressing in respect of FIR No. 143 of an a 2020. There is no exceptional circumstance whatsoever warranting any interference by this Court under Article 32 of the Constitution," the police said.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin critic Navalny convalescing in Black Forest - local media

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is recuperating in Germanys southern Black Forest region after being discharged last month from hospital in Berlin, where he was treated for poisoning, local media reported. The Suedkurier newspaper, citing sev...

Delhi Mahila Cong to run ‘postcard campaign’ for justice in Hathras case

The Delhi Mahila Congress on Thursday launched a postcard campaign for sending messages to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for justice in the Hathras case. Launching the campaign here, Delhi M...

MEA launches 'Sushma Swaraj Lectures' on 'introduction to India' for foreign diplomats

The Ministry of External Affairs, institute of foreign service and the India Foundation on Thursday launched the first edition Sushma Swaraj Lectures designed to introduce India to foreign diplomats posted here. The inaugural address of the...

Trump talks up bigger COVID-19 stimulus deal as election clock ticks

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he is willing to raise his offer of 1.8 trillion for a COVID-19 relief package to get a deal with House of Representatives Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a move likely to raise concern among hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020