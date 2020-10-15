Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy condemns detention of fishermen seized off eastern Libya

Relatives of the sailors, who include Italians and Tunisians, have set up camp outside parliament to draw attention to the case amid reports that Haftar wants Italy to hand over four convicted human traffickers in return for freeing the fishermen. "Detaining people who violate a self-proclaimed zone is unacceptable ...

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 21:28 IST
Italy condemns detention of fishermen seized off eastern Libya

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio accused Khalifa Haftar's administration in eastern Libya of "unacceptable" behaviour on Thursday for detaining 18 sailors who were seized while fishing in the southern Mediterranean.

Libyan patrol boats detained two Sicilian fishing boats on Sept. 1 and brought the crews to Benghazi, where the military commander Haftar holds sway. The men were accused of operating in Libya's territorial waters -- a fact disputed by Italy. Relatives of the sailors, who include Italians and Tunisians, have set up camp outside parliament to draw attention to the case amid reports that Haftar wants Italy to hand over four convicted human traffickers in return for freeing the fishermen.

"Detaining people who violate a self-proclaimed zone is unacceptable ... just as it would be unacceptable if someone were to tell us that they will release the Italians if we release their nationals," Di Maio told parliament. A spokesman for Haftar's Libyan National Army declined to comment on the case.

Rosetta Incargiola told Reuters her son Pietro Marrone was captain of one of the boats, the Medinea, which had been seeking highly prized red prawns in the Mediterranean. "My son has called me just once, 16 days after his arrest. He told me he was fine, but he asked us to do everything to help them," Incargiola said outside parliament. "The government must do something immediately. We are suffering a lot."

The fishing grounds have been disputed since 2005, when Libya's then ruler, Muammar Gaddafi, unilaterally extended Libyan territorial waters to 74 nautical miles offshore from 12. Haftar, who controls eastern Libya, is trying to enforce this. Rome has never recognised the revised boundary and the owner of the Medinea, Marco Marrone, said his boat was 40 miles north of Benghazi when it was seized.

Libya has been without strong central rule since Gaddafi was toppled in 2011 and rival camps have set up parallel administrations in the east and west since 2014. Italy has publicly backed the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) and has had difficult relations with Haftar. It has sought to work with both administrations to try to slow the flow of illegal migrants to Italy.

Italian media reported that Haftar wants the release of four Libyans who were arrested in Sicily in 2015 and subsequently sentenced to up to 30 years in jail for allegedly organising a crossing that resulted in the deaths of dozens of migrants. The four men denied being people smugglers, saying they were soccer players looking to join European clubs. (Additional reporting by Reuters Libya newsroom; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Ibrahimović returns for virus-affected Milan derby

There will be no smoke billowing across the stadium from ultras flares, no fans taunting each other with chants and flags, no roars as the teams walk out. It will still be the Milan derby, though.A strange atmosphere at San Siro awaits on S...

Taliban to 'reset' commitments under agreement with Washington to bring down violence - U.S. special envoy

The U.S. special envoy to Afghanistan said on Thursday he had struck an agreement with the insurgent Taliban to re-set their commitments under a troop withdrawal deal and reduce the number of casualties in the country, which has seen heavy ...

Poland imposes new restrictions as coronavirus cases continue to spike

Poland announced new restrictions on Thursday to curb the coronavirus pandemic, including limits on opening hours for bars and restaurants, sports events and schools in some areas as it faced another daily record spike in infections.I am ca...

Kremlin critic Navalny convalescing in Black Forest - local media

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is recuperating in Germanys southern Black Forest region after being discharged last month from hospital in Berlin, where he was treated for poisoning, local media reported. The Suedkurier newspaper, citing sev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020