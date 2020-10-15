Deadly clashes hit eastern Sudan for second consecutive day

Deadly clashes hit eastern Sudan for a second day running on Thursday as security forces fired on demonstrators in the city of Kassala, witnesses and state media said. Ethnic and political tensions have repeatedly triggered clashes and protests in eastern Sudan in recent months, adding to the challenges for Sudan's transitional government.

In Kassala, unidentified gunmen and security forces fired on people demonstrating against the dismissal of the Kassala State governor, Salih Amar, by Sudan's Prime Minister, killing seven and injuring around 30, the witnesses said. State news agency SUNA said security forces had used tear gas then bullets against a breakaway group of protesters, some of them armed, who had ignored warnings not to approach a government building.

Sudan's military-led ruling council said it was working to resolve the crisis. Amar was relieved of his duties after opposition to his appointment by the Hadandawa tribe. Amar's Beni Amer tribe rejected the move.

On Wednesday, at least six people were killed and 20 injured in clashes linked to the dispute in the port city of Suakin, about 420km (260 miles) north of Kassala.