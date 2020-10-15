Allahabad HC reserves order on Mukhtar Ansari's plea seeking quashing of FIR

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday reserved its order on a plea moved by jailed lawmaker Mukhtar Ansari and his two sons Abbas Ansari and Umar Ansari seeking quashing of an FIR over an alleged illegal construction. A bench of Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Saroj Yadav passed the order on the writ petition moved by Mukhtar Ansari.

In August, authorities here had demolished two illegal buildings owned by gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in the posh Dalibagh area. The map of the property was not passed by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), according to officials. The FIR was lodged at Hazratganj police station against Mukhtar Ansari and his sons under sections 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and Prevention from Damage to Public Property Act.