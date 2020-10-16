Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexican rights agency: marines executed 4 men near pipeline

And in another case, the governmental commission said soldiers illegally detained and tortured three teenagers they believed were kidnapping suspects in the northern border city of Ciudad Juarez in 2009, and killed one boy, and raped and released another. The governmental commission said the pipeline killings took place in February 2019, in an area just east of Mexico City that is known for fuel thefts.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 16-10-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 10:32 IST
Mexican rights agency: marines executed 4 men near pipeline

Mexico's National Human Rights Commission said Thursday that marines illegally detained, beat and executed four people who were doing farm work near a government fuel pipeline in 2019. And in another case, the governmental commission said soldiers illegally detained and tortured three teenagers they believed were kidnapping suspects in the northern border city of Ciudad Juarez in 2009, and killed one boy, and raped and released another.

The governmental commission said the pipeline killings took place in February 2019, in an area just east of Mexico City that is known for fuel thefts. State-owned pipelines in Mexico are plagued by thieves who frequently drill illegal taps into the ducts. Marines and soldiers were massively deployed in 2019 to guard the pipelines. The pipelines often run through fields and look-outs for the thieves frequently pose as farm workers.

The commission said evidence indicates a marine patrol stripped and beat men who were gathering forage, then took them to a remote area and killed them. Their bodies were found days later. The commission recommended the marines be investigated and prosecuted, and the victim's relatives be compensated.

The Navy said in a statement in 2019 that the marines had found the men stealing fuel, but acknowledged the marines appear to have “acted against legal procedures” and “committed acts that violated their duty.” The navy said at the time that the marines involved had been made available to prosecutors. The Navy said Thursday it would comply with the commission's recommendations.

In the 2009 case, witnesses said 45 or 50 soldiers pulled up in several trucks and took two boys away. A third teenager was also illegally detained. They were tortured with beatings and near-asphyxiation till one appeared to be dying and was finished off with a gunshot to the head. His body was dumped in the desert and prosecutors allegedly failed to identify his remains or advise his family. The other boy was raped by a soldier who held a gun to his head and released. The third youth was turned over to prosecutors.

The Defense Department did not immediately respond to the accusations.(AP) RUP RUP.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Hooch tragedy: ED files chargesheet against Bihar liquor mafia in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate ED has filed a chargesheet against liquor mafia Sanjay Pratap Singh and others before a special court in Patna here in connection with a money laundering case related to the hooch tragedy, in which 21 persons los...

Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Budgam

An encounter is underway between a joint team of security forces and terrorists here in the Chadoora area of Budgam on Friday.Encounter has started at Chadoora area of Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall...

Ex-Mexico army chief arrested in LA on drugs, money charges

Former Mexican defence secretary Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos, who led the countrys army for six years under ex-President Enrique Pena Nieto, has been arrested on drug trafficking and money laundering charges at Los Angeles International Airpor...

Japan PM Suga vows to do all it takes to organise Tokyo Olympics next year

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga vowed on Friday to do whatever it takes to organise the Tokyo Olympics next year by working closely with the International Olympics Committee and its Japan chapter. I want to make sure I see the Olympi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020