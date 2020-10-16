Gambia reopens public places, night clubs and casinos yet to open

The Government of Gambia has said that all night clubs and casinos shall remain closed and also declared businesses such as motels, bars, hotels, restaurants, video clubs, museums, public swimming pools, and gymnasia to open throughout the country, according to a news report by FOROYAA Newspaper.

Here is the full text of the press release issued by the Gambia Government:

Banjul, The Gambia -- Effective Thursday, 15th October 2020, His Excellency President Adama Barrow is pleased to declare public places such as hotels, motels, lodges, bars, restaurants, video clubs, museums, public swimming pools, and gymnasia throughout The Gambia, open.

Similarly, in the exercise of the powers conferred on the Minister of Health by Regulation 23 of The Public Health (Dangerous Infectious Diseases) Protection Regulations, 2020, operators of these public places are asked to strictly adhere to "The Public Health (Reopening and Regulation of Public Premises and Schools) Orders, 2020" by ensuring that:

An employee who displays any symptom of COVID-19 or came into close contact with a person infected with COVID-19 is excused from work;

Employees wash their hands with soap and water before, during, and after preparing food or after touching waste;

Materials used by a person are cleaned and disinfected before reuse by another person;

Employees use gloves when serving food or handling trash;

Hand cleansing hygiene materials are available at all times for use by employees and customers at the entrance;

The maximum number of people allowed within the premises is limited to no more than two-thirds of the usual number, and

Restaurant owners and managers shall ensure that utensils and cutleries are disinfected and heated after every use.

The Police Force of Gambia will inspect premises without prior notice at any given time. Persons found at particular premises during the inspection shall not obstruct a Police Officer to inspect.

A person who breaches a provision of this Public Health (Reopening and Regulation of Schools and Public Places) Orders, 2020, commits an offense and is liable on conviction to a fine of Two Thousand Dalasi (D2000) or imprisonment for three (3) months or both.