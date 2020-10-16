SC asks BJD MP, Odiya actor Anubhav Mohanty to try to settle marital discord

The Supreme Court Friday asked BJD Lok Sabha MP and Odiya film actor Anubhav Mohanty to explore the possibility of an amicable settlement of his marital discord with his actress wife Varsha Priyadarshini. The top court rejected the plea of Mohanty, MP from Kendrapara in Odisha, that the media be restrained from reporting his marital discord on the ground that it will have a bad effect in his constituency.

A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy, meanwhile, issued notice to Mohanty on the plea of Priyadarshini seeking transfer of the divorce plea filed by him against her from a local court in Delhi to Cuttack. Lawyer Ashwani Kumar Dubey, appearing for the lawmaker, opposed the transfer plea saying it was premature. "These are two high profile personalities from the film industry... One is having political life and it will be better if possibility of settlement is explored. We are issuing notice on the plea and meanwhile, (you) go for the mediation," the bench said. The court asked the couple to go to the Supreme Court's mediation centre to explore the possibilities of the settlement. Priyadarshini, in her plea, said the divorce plea be transferred from the Patiala House courts here to a family court in Cuttack on the ground that she cannot travel to Delhi due to COVID-19 situation.

The couple has been engaged in bitter legal fights. Priyadarshini, who had married Mohanty in 2014, has filed a case seeking maintenance from her estranged husband in a Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate court in Cuttack. She has also filed a case against Mohanty under the Protection Of Women From Domestic Violence (DV) Act. The marital discord came to light after a local court in Cuttack recently listed for hearing the plea of Priyadarshini.