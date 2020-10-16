Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC asks BJD MP, Odiya actor Anubhav Mohanty to try to settle marital discord

The top court rejected the plea of Mohanty, MP from Kendrapara in Odisha, that the media be restrained from reporting his marital discord on the ground that it will have a bad effect in his constituency. A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy, meanwhile, issued notice to Mohanty on the plea of Priyadarshini seeking transfer of the divorce plea filed by him against her from a local court in Delhi to Cuttack.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 13:59 IST
SC asks BJD MP, Odiya actor Anubhav Mohanty to try to settle marital discord
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court Friday asked BJD Lok Sabha MP and Odiya film actor Anubhav Mohanty to explore the possibility of an amicable settlement of his marital discord with his actress wife Varsha Priyadarshini. The top court rejected the plea of Mohanty, MP from Kendrapara in Odisha, that the media be restrained from reporting his marital discord on the ground that it will have a bad effect in his constituency.

A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy, meanwhile, issued notice to Mohanty on the plea of Priyadarshini seeking transfer of the divorce plea filed by him against her from a local court in Delhi to Cuttack. Lawyer Ashwani Kumar Dubey, appearing for the lawmaker, opposed the transfer plea saying it was premature. "These are two high profile personalities from the film industry... One is having political life and it will be better if possibility of settlement is explored. We are issuing notice on the plea and meanwhile, (you) go for the mediation," the bench said. The court asked the couple to go to the Supreme Court's mediation centre to explore the possibilities of the settlement. Priyadarshini, in her plea, said the divorce plea be transferred from the Patiala House courts here to a family court in Cuttack on the ground that she cannot travel to Delhi due to COVID-19 situation.

The couple has been engaged in bitter legal fights. Priyadarshini, who had married Mohanty in 2014, has filed a case seeking maintenance from her estranged husband in a Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate court in Cuttack. She has also filed a case against Mohanty under the Protection Of Women From Domestic Violence (DV) Act. The marital discord came to light after a local court in Cuttack recently listed for hearing the plea of Priyadarshini.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Poland reports new daily record of 132 coronavirus-related deaths

Poland on Friday reported a new daily record of 132 coronavirus-related deaths and counted 7,705 new confirmed cases, amid fears the pandemic is testing the countrys supply of hospital beds and ventilators.The government urged Poles to trav...

Flood situation remains grim in Karnataka

The flood situation in many parts of Karnataka remained grim on Friday as well due to torrential rains and release of water from the major dams in the state. North Karnataka remained the worst affected as this was the third time floods hit ...

3-4 Rafale fighter jets to join Indian Air Force in November first week

Amid the ongoing China border conflict, Indian Air Forces IAF offensive capabilities will get a boost as 3-4 Rafale fighter jets would be arriving at the Ambala airbase in Haryana by the first week of November. This would be the second batc...

Raj HC orders no coercive action against Sachin Pilot’s media manager

In a relief for former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilots media manager Lokendra Singh, the Rajasthan High Court has stayed any coercive action against him after he was booked for putting out fake news about Congress MLAs phones being tapp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020