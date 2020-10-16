Left Menu
Development News Edition

SIT begins probe in Ujjain hooch deaths

The special investigation team (SIT) team formed to probe the illicit hooch tragedy that took place in Ujjain district started its investigation on Friday.

ANI | Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 16-10-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 14:39 IST
SIT begins probe in Ujjain hooch deaths
SIT officials along with police during probe of hooch tragedy in Ujjain. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The special investigation team (SIT) team formed to probe the illicit hooch tragedy that took place in Ujjain district started its investigation on Friday. The death toll in the illicit hooch tragedy stands at 12, said Rajesh Rajora, Madhya Pradesh Home Secretary and one of the members of the SIT. The other two members of the SIT are SK Jha, Additional Director General and Sushant Saxena, Ratlam Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG).

"There have been 12 deaths, viscera sent for the probe. Denatured spirits are not for consumption, but are often misused. Will take steps to stop it. As a precaution, we have warned dealers about the specific lot," said Rajora while speaking to media. Meanwhile, Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath took a jibe at state government and said, "It is very sad that the liquor mafia in Ujjain has regenerated in the last seven months. The mafia is dominating again in Madhya Pradesh. I campaigned against the mafia. Nobody could suppress me, but today there is mafia rule in the state."

Responding to Kamal Nath's allegations, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Kamal Nath is discussing mafia, but who is the real mafia? When his government was there, his ministers kept telling him about the mafia and he kept working with them. First, Kamal Nath should give answers to the public." The deceased in the hooch tragedy were found in different localities of the city since Wednesday morning, police had said earlier.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday ordered a probe by a SIT and directed the superintendent of police of the district to suspend four police personnel, said a release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Spain hopes to raise 6.8 bln euros in new taxes, including 'Google tax'

Spains government is proposing new taxes on digital services, financial transactions and plastic packaging in 2021 and a higher levy on sugary beverages in the hope of raising a total of 6.8 billion euros 7.96 billion, its draft budget show...

EU to strengthen counter-coronavirus cooperation at highest level: Council President

Geneva Switzerland, October 16 ANISputnik The heads of states and governments of the European Union have agreed to reinforce the cooperation and make the coordination regular around issues pertaining to the fight against COVID-19, European ...

SC appoints ex-judge M B Lokur as one-man panel to prevent stubble burning

The Supreme Court Friday appointed retired apex court judge Justice Madan B Lokur as a one-man committee to take steps for preventing stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh which is a source of pollution in Delhi-national capi...

Poland reports new daily record of 132 coronavirus-related deaths

Poland on Friday reported a new daily record of 132 coronavirus-related deaths and counted 7,705 new confirmed cases, amid fears the pandemic is testing the countrys supply of hospital beds and ventilators.The government urged Poles to trav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020