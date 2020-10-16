India continues to report one of lowest Covid-19 deaths per million population globally: Govt

India continues to report one of the lowest deaths per million population which stands at 81 on Friday. Less than 1,100 deaths have been reported continuously since October 2, said Union Health Ministry. Results boosted by 22 States/Union Territories which demonstrated better performance and are reporting even lower deaths per million compared to the national average. The case fatality rate has been on downslide continuously. At the current figure of 1.52 per cent, it's lowest since 22nd March 2020, according to the Health Ministry.

According to an official release, as part of the COVID management and response policy, there has been a sharp focus of the Central Government on not only containing the spread of COVID but to reduce deaths and to save lives by providing quality clinical care to the critical and severe patients of COVID. Collaborative efforts of the Union and State/UT governments have resulted in the strengthening of the health facilities across the country. 2,212 dedicated COVID Hospitals are providing quality medical care. The Central Government has also issued the Standard of Care guidelines incorporated in the Clinical Treatment Protocol which has ensured the standardized quality of medical care for all COVID patients in the government and private settings.

A unique initiative to build the capacities of the ICU doctors in the clinical management of critical patients towards reducing the fatality, e-ICU has been started by AIIMS, New Delhi. Twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays, tele/video -consultation sessions are held by knowledge and domain experts for the doctors manning ICUs in the State hospitals. These sessions started from 8th July 2020. Till date, 23 tele-sessions have been held, and 334 institutions across 34 States/UTs have participated in them.

Maintaining the spree of registering more recoveries than the new confirmed cases, 70,338 single day recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours as against 63,371 new confirmed cases. The total recovered cases stand at 64,53,779. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases has crossed 56 lakh (56,49,251). The recovered cases are 8 times more than the active case now. The Active Cases are sliding continuously. Presently the active cases comprise merely 10.92 per cent of the total positive cases of the country standing at 8,04,528. A higher number of recoveries has aided the national Recovery Rate to further improve to 87.56 per cent.

78 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs. Maharashtra alone has contributed the maximum with more than 13,000 single day recovery. 79 per cent of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs. Maharashtra continues to be the State reporting a very high number of new cases with more than 10,000 cases followed by Karnataka with more than 8,000 cases. As many as 895 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Of these, nearly 82 per cent are concentrated in ten State/UTs of Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha and Delhi. More than 37 per cent of new fatalities are reported are from Maharashtra (337 deaths).

Thirteen states/UTs are reporting deaths/million population more than the national average.(ANI)