Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: 3 held for handstand stunt on 23-storey building's ledge

The man who performed the stunt was held first and later the other two," Vishal Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone XI, said. They have been charged under sections 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC, the DCP added..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-10-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 17:08 IST
Maha: 3 held for handstand stunt on 23-storey building's ledge
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Three people were arrested on Friday for executing a handstand on the ledge of a high-rise building in the northern suburb of Kandivali in Mumbai, police said. A handstand involves standing in an inverted vertical position supported by the hands, an exercise which has a place in routines ranging from Yoga to gymnastics and modern dance.

A video of the act on a narrow slab on the top-most floor of the 23-storey 'Bharat' SRA building went viral after which local police began a probe, an official said. "One man can be seen performing the stunt and two others shooting a video, which was later uploaded on Instagram. The man who performed the stunt was held first and later the other two," Vishal Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone XI, said.

They have been charged under sections 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC, the DCP added..

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Britain changes vaccine rollout measures for COVID and flu

Britain said on Friday it had changed its rules around administering and distributing vaccines to make the speedy rollout of any COVID-19 vaccine easier and increase the number of people able to give jabs. The change comes into force after ...

I’m a content soul with firm belief in my craft: 'Mirzapur' star Divyenndu

Mirzapur star Divyenndu says he is hard working but not hyper-competitive, a quality that has helped him build the reputation of an artiste who can play diverse roles. From his role of Nishant Liquid Agarwal in 2011s Pyaar Ka Punchnama to M...

Jailed Philippine activist lays to rest her three-month-old baby

Jailed Philippine activist Reina Mae Nasino wanted to hold her three-month-old daughter for the last time before she was laid to rest on Friday but she could not.Heavily armed prison officials guarding her refused to uncuff her despite plea...

Dy CM asks officials to assess damages in flood-hit districts

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday reviewed the flood situation caused due to heavy rains in western Maharashtra and asked the local administration to conduct a panchnama of damaged crops, houses and other properties immediately. Ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020