Thai police fire water cannons to disperse Bangkok protest

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 16-10-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 17:27 IST
Thai police used water cannons on Friday and advanced with riot shields to try to disperse protesters who demonstrated for a second day in spite of a government ban on protests, witnesses said.

Protesters shouted "get out, get out" with some raising umbrellas against the spray. Some protesters threw objects at the police.

