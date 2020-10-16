Thai police fire water cannons to disperse Bangkok protest

Thai police fire water cannons to disperse Bangkok protestReuters | Bangkok | Updated: 16-10-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 17:27 IST
Thai police used water cannons on Friday and advanced with riot shields to try to disperse protesters who demonstrated for a second day in spite of a government ban on protests, witnesses said.
Protesters shouted "get out, get out" with some raising umbrellas against the spray. Some protesters threw objects at the police.
