25-year-old man found hanging from tree in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 25-year-old college student was found hanging from a tree in Muzaffarnagar district on Friday in a suspected case of suicide, police said. The victim identified as Sorabh Kumar, a student of BSc nursing at a medical college, was found dead in Bhandura village under Sikheda police station area, they added.

The immediate cause behind the death is not yet known with a probe underway, they said. Police said he had gone to the fields on a bike on Thursday but did not return back home.

His body was found hanging from a tree in an agricultural field on Friday. Kumar's body has been sent for a post-mortem and an investigation is on. His motorbike was found parked on the road nearby.