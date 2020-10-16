Left Menu
Development News Edition

Attempts to use religion for getting votes should be avoided: Dilip Ghosh

Reacting to the high court's direction to the Durga Puja committees to use the grant for the purchase of COVID safety equipment and strengthening the bonding between the public and the police, Ghosh said organisers had not asked for such a dole but it was given with a political purpose. "We hope that following the high court order, they (the TMC government) will avoid such attempts in the future to use religion in the political arena for getting votes," he said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-10-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 19:44 IST
Attempts to use religion for getting votes should be avoided: Dilip Ghosh
"We hope that following the high court order, they (the TMC government) will avoid such attempts in the future to use religion in the political arena for getting votes," he said. Image Credit: ANI

BJP's West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh said on Friday that the Mamata Banerjee government announced the Rs 50,000 grant for community Durga Puja organisers in political interest and such attempts to use religion for getting votes should be avoided. Reacting to the high court's direction to the Durga Puja committees to use the grant for the purchase of COVID safety equipment and strengthening the bonding between the public and the police, Ghosh said organisers had not asked for such a dole but it was given with a political purpose.

"We hope that following the high court order, they (the TMC government) will avoid such attempts in the future to use religion in the political arena for getting votes," he said. The high court was also moved when the Trinamool Congress government had announced monthly monetary allowance for imams in the state, he said.

Hearing a petition filed by a leader of the CPI(M)- backed CITU, the court directed that the grant of Rs 50,000 to each of the around 37,000 puja organisers cannot be used for any other purpose. The court asked the puja committees to spend 75 per cent of the grant on the procurement of COVID protection equipment and the rest on strengthening public-police bonding.

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy said that there is no question of using the grant for political purposes since the community puja organisers are not affiliated with any political party. He said that if the government thinks fit, it will appeal before a higher court, challenging the interim order.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

EU urged to review remdesivir supply deal after COVID trial results

The European Union should renegotiate a 1 billion euro 1.17 billion contract it sealed last week with Gilead for a six-month supply of the COVID-19 drug remdesivir after it showed poor results in a large trial, experts said on Friday. In a ...

India, Chile to add new momentum to ties; looking at firming up investment protection pact

India and Chile on Friday agreed to add new momentum in their cooperation in a wide-range of areas including trade, defence, energy, agriculture, mining and science and technology. A comprehensive review of the bilateral cooperation was ...

COVID-19: Rules in place for 'proxy cases', says Goa minister

People showing COVID-19 like symptoms but who have tested negative in RT-PCR tests will be considered as proxy cases and their records will be maintained separately in Goa, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said on Friday. The decision w...

COVID disrupts EU summit as pandemic casts new shadow over Europe

The resurgent coronavirus disrupted the EU leaders summit, only their third face-to-face meeting since the pandemic began, with the EUs chief executive and Finlands prime minister dropping out after coming near people who later tested posit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020