Enforcement Directorate attaches assets worth Rs 122 crore of promoters in DCHL alleged loan fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached 14 immovable properties located at Delhi, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Chennai and Bangalore totalling to Rs 122.15 crores belonging to the promoters of DCHL and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in a loan fraud case.

The immovable properties in the five locations belong to T Venkatram Reddy, T Vinayakravi Reddy, promoters of DCHL, according to ED.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

