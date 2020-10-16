FACTBOX-France's litany of deadly attacks

Left Menu
Police shot dead a man near Paris on Wednesday after he attacked another person with a knife and decapitated the victim, a French police source said. * July 26, 2016 - Two attackers kill a priest and seriously wound another hostage in a church in northern France before being shot dead by French police.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-10-2020 23:19 IST
Police shot dead a man near Paris on Wednesday after he attacked another person with a knife and decapitated the victim, a French police source said. The anti-terrorism prosecutor said it was investigating Here are some of the attacks that have taken place in France over the past few years:

* Two people were stabbed and wounded in Paris on Sept. 25 this year near the former offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine, where Islamist militants carried out a deadly attack in 2015. A man originally from Pakistan was arrested over the attack. * Oct. 3, 2019 - Mickael Harpon, a 45-year-old IT specialist with security clearance to work in the Paris police headquarters, killed three police officers and one civilian employee before being shot dead by police. He had converted to Islam about 10 years earlier.

* March 23, 2018 - A gunman kills three people in southwestern France after holding up a car, firing on police and taking hostages in a supermarket, screaming "Allahu Akbar". Security forces storm the building and kill him. * July 26, 2016 - Two attackers kill a priest and seriously wound another hostage in a church in northern France before being shot dead by French police. Francois Hollande, who was France's president at the time, says the two hostage-takers had pledged allegiance to Islamic State.

* July 14, 2016 - A gunman drives a heavy truck into a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in the French city of Nice, killing 86 people and injuring scores more in an attack claimed by Islamic State. The attacker is identified as a Tunisian-born Frenchman. * June 14, 2016 - A Frenchman of Moroccan origin stabs a police commander to death outside his home in a Paris suburb and kills his partner, who also worked for the police. The attacker told police negotiators during a siege that he was answering an appeal by Islamic State.

* Nov. 13, 2015 - Paris is rocked by multiple, near simultaneous gun-and-bomb attacks on entertainment sites around the city, in which 130 people are killed and 368 are wounded. Islamic State says it was responsible for the attacks. Two of the 10 known perpetrators were Belgian citizens and three others were French. * Jan. 7-9, 2015 - Two Islamist militants break into an editorial meeting of satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo on Jan. 7 and rake it with bullets, killing 12 people. Another militant kills a policewoman the next day and takes hostages at a supermarket on Jan. 9, killing four before police shoot him dead.

