Left Menu
Development News Edition

On plea seeking independent probe into BJP worker's murder, Calcutta HC asks both parties to file affidavit-in-reply

On a plea seeking a probe by an independent agency into the murder of BJP worker Manish Shukla, the division bench of High Court at Calcutta on Friday directed both the parties to file affidavit-in-reply and asked the petitioner to file a rejoinder.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 16-10-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 23:35 IST
On plea seeking independent probe into BJP worker's murder, Calcutta HC asks both parties to file affidavit-in-reply
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

On a plea seeking a probe by an independent agency into the murder of BJP worker Manish Shukla, the division bench of High Court at Calcutta on Friday directed both the parties to file affidavit-in-reply and asked the petitioner to file a rejoinder. The court further fixed the next date of hearing on November 10, 2020.

The court was hearing the plea file by Priyanka Tibrewal seeking probe by an independent agency in murder of BJP worker Manish Shukla. The Division Bench on the last date of hearing held on October 12, 2020 was submitted by the Learned Advocate General representing the State of West Bengal in a sealed envelope and the same was placed before the Division Bench for kind consideration.

After going through the report and after hearing the Learned Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani and the Learned Advocate General, the Division Bench was pleased to direct the parties to exchange and complete the pleadings i.e respondents to file its affidavit-in-reply and further granted liberty to the petitioner to file their rejoinder and was further pleased to fix the matter on November 10, 2020. In the meantime, the CID, who has been conducting probe /investigation, was also directed to submit report of investigation for the further progress made in the investigation during this period. (ANI)

Also Read: PIL filed in HC seeking transfer of Manish Shukla's murder case probe to CBI

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be a ‘badlapur’? Video show Dimpy with a knife

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Biden, Trump blaze a U.S. campaign trail as early vote surges with 18 days to go

U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden planned to hit the campaign trail again on Friday with visits to three battleground states, after displaying their sharply contrasting styles in dueling televised town halls. T...

Belgium to close all bars and restaurants for a month, imposes night curfew

All Belgian bars and restaurants will be forced to close for four weeks, the federal government said on Friday, in order to tackle a surging second wave of the coronavirus, with hospitals close to running out of beds. The Belgian government...

Fire breaks out in five-storeyed building in Kolkata, several people trapped

A fire broke out in a five-storeyed residential building at Ganesh Chandra Avenue here on Friday night and several people are still trapped inside, officials said. The blaze broke out in the first floor of the building located in the northe...

Berlin court suspends bar curfew in backlash against anti-virus measures

A Berlin court on Friday suspended a late-night curfew on bars and restaurants, following other courts in overturning government-imposed measures meant to contain the further spread of the coronavirus.Berlins local government had imposed th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020