1,062 candidates file papers for 2nd phase of Bihar polling

A total of 1,062 candidates have filed their nomination papers till Friday, the last date for doing so in 94 assembly seats going to the polls in Bihar in the second phase on November 3, the EC sources said.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 17-10-2020 01:32 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 00:59 IST
The Bihar Legislative Assembly (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

A total of 1,062 candidates have filed their nomination papers till Friday, the last date for doing so in 94 assembly seats going to the polls in Bihar in the second phase on November 3, the EC sources said. Additional Chief Electoral Officer (ACEO) Sanjay Kumar Singh said that scrutiny of the papers will be held on Saturday and the last date of withdrawal of nominations for the second phase is October 19.

Singh said that 63 papers have been filed so far for 78 seats where election will be held in the third and final phase on November 7. The filing of nominations for the third phase began on October 13 and will end on October 20.

Singh said 1066 candidates are left in the fray for the 71 seats where polling will be held in the first phase after withdrawal of nomination papers, the campaigning for which is currently underway in the state. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

In incidents related to enforcement of the model code of conduct, 56 cases have been registered for misuse of beacon light, flags and others, 10 for violation of the Loudspeaker Act, 70 cases of illegal meetings, five cases of giving undue benefits to the voters, and 49 related to other matters have been lodged, an official release said. A total 1129 illegal arms and weapons were seized, while 18460 licensed arms were deposited with the authorities and 2151 arms license cancelled, it said adding that 2,47,256 people have been bound down under preventive sections in 24,196 cases.

In cases related to excise and prohibition, 9.80 lakh litres of liquor have been seized in the dry state, while Rs 16.52 crore in cash have been seized by the authorities during the vehicle checking drive, it said.

