Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan PM Suga sends offering to Yasukuni Shrine for war dead -NHK

The shrine, in Tokyo, is seen by Beijing and Seoul as a symbol of Japan's past military aggression because it honours 14 Japanese wartime leaders convicted as war criminals by an Allied tribunal as well as war dead. Abe's pilgrimage to the shrine in 2013 sparked outrage in South Korea and China and an expression of "disappointment" from the United States.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 17-10-2020 12:31 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 12:25 IST
Japan PM Suga sends offering to Yasukuni Shrine for war dead -NHK
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@sugawitter)

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has sent an offering to the controversial Yasukuni Shrine for war dead to coincide with its autumn festival, public broadcaster NHK reported on Saturday.

It would be Suga's first such offering to the shrine since taking office last month. His predecessor, Shinzo Abe, had also regularly sent offerings via an aide on the anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two and during the shrine's spring and autumn festivals, refraining from visiting in person to avoid angering China and South Korea. The shrine, in Tokyo, is seen by Beijing and Seoul as a symbol of Japan's past military aggression because it honours 14 Japanese wartime leaders convicted as war criminals by an Allied tribunal as well as war dead.

Abe's pilgrimage to the shrine in 2013 sparked outrage in South Korea and China and an expression of "disappointment" from the United States. Suga made a visit to the shrine in August 2011, according to a post on his official blog, well before becoming the Abe government's chief cabinet secretary in December 2012.

The South Korean government "expresses deep regret that Japan's government and congressional leaders have again dedicated an offering to the Yasukuni Shrine which glorify Japan`s past invasions," the foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday. It said it urged Japanese leaders to face up to history and show "humble and genuine reflection" through action with the launch of a new cabinet.

Ties between Tokyo and Seoul have remained strained due to bitter memories of Japan's 1910-1945 colonisation of the Korean peninsula, including a dispute over compensation for Koreans forced to work on Japan's sites during wartime. Tokyo says the matter was settled by a 1965 treaty normalising bilateral relations. Abe visited Yasukuni on Sept. 19, days after resigning as Japan's leader.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

RGU signs MoU with Arunachal Govt s Research Dept

The Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies of Rajiv Gandhi University RGU has signed an MoU with the state governments Research department to carry out extensive heritage documentation and formulate a state culture policy. The MoU was signed...

French police arrest nine after teacher beheaded in street

French police have arrested nine people after a suspected Islamist sympathizer beheaded a school teacher on the street of a Paris suburb on Friday, police sources said. Investigators were trying to establish whether the attacker, who was sh...

Guj: Two govt employees nabbed for demanding Rs 10 lakh bribe

Two employees of the district education officers DEO office were detained on Saturday for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 10 lakh for not taking action against a trust-run school in Vyara of Gujarats Tapi district, an official from the An...

Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt for 'filling pockets of its special friends'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked the Narendra Modi government, saying it is busy filling the pockets of its special friends and that is why the countrys poor are hungryHe was reacting to the Global Hunger Index 2020 report ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020