Three held for smuggling ganja to Kerala

Three people were arrested for attempting to smuggle ganja in a lorry to Kerala and 1.5 kg of contraband was seized from their possession in the early hours of Saturday, police said. On a tip, police stopped the lorry at Thirumalayampalayam on Palakkad highway and on search, found the ganja.

Police arrested the lorry owner, a resident of Manappuram, and two others from Kozhikode in Kerala. They also impounded the lorry.