Three held for smuggling ganja to Kerala
Three people were arrested for attempting to smuggle ganja in a lorry to Kerala and 1.5 kg of contraband was seized from their possession in the early hours of Saturday, police said. On a tip, police stopped the lorry at Thirumalayampalayam on Palakkad highway and on search, found the ganja. Police arrested the lorry owner, a resident of Manappuram, and two others from Kozhikode in Kerala.PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 17-10-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 17:39 IST
Three people were arrested for attempting to smuggle ganja in a lorry to Kerala and 1.5 kg of contraband was seized from their possession in the early hours of Saturday, police said. On a tip, police stopped the lorry at Thirumalayampalayam on Palakkad highway and on search, found the ganja.
Police arrested the lorry owner, a resident of Manappuram, and two others from Kozhikode in Kerala. They also impounded the lorry.