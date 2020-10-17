Left Menu
Development News Edition

China constructing road near border in Leh, India should also build one: G Kishan Reddy to workers

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Saturday interacted with workers engaged in road construction near Khardungla Pass in Leh which is about 300 km from the border with China.

ANI | Leh, (Ladakh) | Updated: 17-10-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 18:59 IST
China constructing road near border in Leh, India should also build one: G Kishan Reddy to workers
Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy while interacting with road construction workers in Leh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Ashoke Raj Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Saturday interacted with workers engaged in road construction near Khardungla Pass in Leh which is about 300 km from the border with China.

Reddy while on his way for campaigning for Leh hills council election in Laddakh stopped his car at Khardung village near Khardungla Pass and interacted with the workers engaged in road construction. "As I arrived at the serene land of Ladakh, on my way from Leh to Nubra, I had the opportunity to interact with the workers of Border Road Organisation who are building infrastructure at an altitude of 18,600 feet, at Khardongla-Nubra Road," Reddy said.

"China is making a road near the border area. Why doesn't India build a road near the border? We should also build a road here," Reddy told the workers. He also said that for the past 70 years no government from our country has tried to build a good road near the border area.

Khardungla pass in Leh is known as the world's highest motorable road and its height is 18,380 feet from the sea level, where the temperature is reported below 0 degree Celsius and oxygen is low. Minister Reddy enquired about workers' health, accommodation facilities, payment and communication facilities during the interaction. Currently, road construction work is underway in Khardung village near Khardungla Pass.

The workers told Reddy, "We don't face problems here. We have been provided heavy jackets, food, sleeping bags and Rs350- 400 in a day." Most workers who are constructing the road in Leh are from Giridih in Jharkhand. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

101 new cases push Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally to 8,404

At least 101 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Saturday, pushing the tally to 8,404, a health department official said. The death toll rose to 75 after five more people succumbed to the infection, he said.Altogether 298 pa...

Delhi violence: Court takes cognizance of ED chargesheet against Tahir Hussain, issues production warrant

A special court in Delhi on Saturday took cognizance of a chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate against former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and others in connection with a money laundering case related to the northeast Delhi viol...

Motorcycling-Quartararo storms to Aragon GP pole after practice crash

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo of Petronas Yamaha shrugged off a crash in practice on Saturday to clinch pole position at the Aragon Grand Prix.The Frenchman lost control of his bike at turn 14 in Free Practice 3 FP3 and was thrown of...

Congress behaved like Ladakh's stepmother for 70 years, says G Kishan Reddy

Congress behaved like Ladakhs stepmother for 70 years and only gave corruption and dynasty politics, said Minister of State MoS for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy in Lehs Nubra Valley. Reddy arrived in the Union Territory of Ladakh ahead of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020