Congress behaved like Ladakh's stepmother for 70 years, says G Kishan Reddy

Congress behaved like Ladakh's stepmother for 70 years and only gave corruption and dynasty politics, said Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy in Leh's Nubra Valley. Reddy arrived in the Union Territory of Ladakh ahead of the Leh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections scheduled to take place on October 22.

Reddy visited Diskit Monastery in Nubra Valley earlier today. "What right does Congress have to ask for votes from people in Ladakh? What did they give to Ladakh in 70 yrs? They gave corruption and dynasty politics. Congress behaved like Ladakh's stepmother. Whatever money was given by Centre for Ladakh, they looted it," said Reddy during a public meeting in Nubra valley.

"Farooq Abdullah in his recent statement mentioned about seeking China's help in restoring Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. People in Leh should also know about his views. Do such people have the right to ask for votes?" he added. Reddy further stated that people here demanded to save them from the injustice taking place for the past 70 years.

"Congress never cared about your demands. We had promised to revoke Article 370 and you believed in our promises. PM Modi has fulfilled this promise and made Leh Ladakh as UT," said Reddy. "Ladakh is like a one-year-old baby for us. We have to take this baby towards development and towards the path of employment. Congress only indulged in corruption for 70 years. They had a stepmotherly attitude towards Ladakh," he added.

Reddy further stated that in the last 70 years no development took place in Ladakh while Congress worked for the development of the party. "We took several steps in the past one year for the development of UT. It was neglected for several years. Medical and engineering colleges will be brought here. Asia's biggest tunnel worth Rs 4,510 crore will be constructed from here till Srinagar. The work has commenced," said Reddy.

Earlier today, Reddy also interacted with workers involved in road construction near Khardungla Pass in Leh. Reddy while on his way for campaigning for Leh hills council election in Ladakh stopped his car at Khardung village near Khardungla Pass and interacted with the workers engaged in road construction activities in the region. (ANI)