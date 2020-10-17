Left Menu
Delhi violence: Court takes cognizance of ED chargesheet against Tahir Hussain, issues production warrant

A special court in Delhi on Saturday took cognizance of a chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate against former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and others in connection with a money laundering case related to the northeast Delhi violence.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 19:54 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A special court in Delhi on Saturday took cognizance of a chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate against former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and others in connection with a money laundering case related to the northeast Delhi violence. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat, while taking the cognizance, said, "There is prima facie sufficient incriminating material about the involvement of the accused persons. Thus, cognizance of the offence under Section 3 read with Section 70, punishable under Section 4 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 is taken against accused Tahir Hussain and another accused Amit Gupta."

The court also issued production warrant for Tahir Hussain, who is currently undergoing judicial custody in the cases related to the northeast Delhi violence, and also issued summon against another accused for October 19 in the matter. Special Public Prosecutor Naveen Kumar Matta had filed the chargesheet in the matter, which stated that Tahir Hussain was a key accused in the northeast Delhi violence which took place in February this year.

According to the ED chargesheet, Hussain and others are accused of various other fraudulent acts of cheating, falsification/forgery of documents and criminal conspiracy. The chargesheet said that how accused has entered into a criminal conspiracy by fraudulently transferred money from the accounts of many companies. "The money so obtained are proceeds of crime which were then used for committing various other scheduled offences," it added.

Earlier, the economic offences watchdog had submitted that it has also conducted searches at various premises and several incriminating documents and digital devices were recovered and seized from the accused's possessions. According to the Delhi Police, Tahir Hussain is one of the prime accused in connection with northeast Delhi violence which raged between February 24 and 26, in which at least 53 people lost their lives and hundreds of others were injured. (ANI)

