UP: 28-year-old farmer shot dead by assailants

The deceased -- Ankit Kumar -- was shot dead at Jeevanpuri village under Ramraj police station in the district, police added. According to Circle Officer Shakil Ahmad, a case of murder was registered against unidentified miscreants and a search is underway.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 17-10-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 22:55 IST
A 28-year-old farmer was shot dead by unidentified assailants while he was on his way home from his farmland in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday, police said. The deceased -- Ankit Kumar -- was shot dead at Jeevanpuri village under Ramraj police station in the district, police added.

According to Circle Officer Shakil Ahmad, a case of murder was registered against unidentified miscreants and a search is underway. The body has been sent for a post-mortem while the cause behind the murder is not yet known.

According to the FIR lodged with the police by the deceased man's brother Mohit Kumar, Ankit had gone to his farm for some work and was returning to the village on his bike. Yet, he did not reach home and was found dead with bullet wounds..

