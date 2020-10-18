'Ball is in EU's court' as chance of Brexit deal recedes - Gove

'Ball is in EU's court' as chance of Brexit deal recedes - GoveReuters | London | Updated: 18-10-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 13:48 IST
Senior British minister Michael Gove said the chance of striking a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union had fallen because the bloc had not been willing to intensify talks or produce detailed legal texts. Asked by Sky News if EU negotiator Michel Barnier should come to London this week, Gove said the "ball was in his court".
He said both sides needed to compromise to reach a deal, but "the EU side is not doing so at the moment".
- READ MORE ON:
- Michael Gove
- British
- Gove
- Michel Barnier