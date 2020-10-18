Left Menu
Development News Edition

Horse carts seldom found within majority of areas in national capital: Delhi Police to HC

Delhi Police has told the Delhi High Court that tongas (horse carts) are seldom found within the majority of areas in the national capital and in case any horse carts are found to be disrupting the traffic on the roads, necessary action restricting the movement or requiring removal of the tonga from the roads, has been taken from time to time.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 14:38 IST
Horse carts seldom found within majority of areas in national capital: Delhi Police to HC
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police has told the Delhi High Court that tongas (horse carts) are seldom found within the majority of areas in the national capital and in case any horse carts are found to be disrupting the traffic on the roads, necessary action restricting the movement or requiring removal of the tonga from the roads, has been taken from time to time. "...use of tonga(s) is seldom found within the majority of areas in Delhi. Furthermore, in case any tonga(s) is found to be disrupting the traffic on the roads, necessary action restricting the movement or requiring removal of the said tonga(s) from the roads, has been taken by the answering respondents (Delhi Traffic Police) from time to time," the traffic police said in an affidavit.

It also added that accordingly, upon any request received from the local civic body, the traffic police shall provide all necessary support and force for implementation of the ban on plying of tonga(s) as per the dated 04.01.2010 passed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. It also said that legal provisions, which have been laid down regarding this are being implemented.

South Delhi Municipal Corporation has also filed an affidavit in the matter stating that the veterinary department takes regular action against illegal plying of tongas in its area. South DMC also told the court that it has issued licences to 135 buggies for being used in ceremonies including marriage. The court has scheduled the matter to be heard on January 19, 2021.

The court was hearing an application filed by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) seeking to implement the provisions of the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Disease in Animal Act, 2009 and National Action Plan for control and eradication of glanders in horses, mules, ponies, and donkeys in Delhi. PETA India, in its application, has sought a direction to the Delhi government to test all the horses, mules, ponies, and donkeys in the national capital immediately.

The application has said that despite there being a complete ban on plying of horse-drawn carts on roads of Delhi, authorities are brazenly permitting the carts to be plied in Delhi thereby jeopardising not only the safety and security of the residents of Delhi but also undermining the risk, torture and cruelty meted out to the equines. That entire Delhi is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, which compelled the government to lock down the entire country, and the said directions are continuing till date and the virus has created turmoil in the life of the people, the plea has said.

It has said that the outbreak of another disease like glanders in the horses, mules and donkeys, and its transmission to humans will lead to catastrophe and will create havoc for the people of Delhi. The petitioner had apprehended that if the authorities fail to take timely action in preventing the spread of zoonotic disease, same may lead to the death of not only mute and helpless animals but it may also claim several human lives. (ANI)

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Google absorbed record-breaking 2.5 Tbps DDoS attack in September 2017

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Possibility of second wave of coronavirus infections in winter season cannot be ruled out: Expert panel chief V K Paul

The number of new coronavirus cases and deaths have declined in the last three weeks as the spread of the pandemic has stabilised in most of the states, Niti Aayog Member V K Paul said on Sunday but did not rule out the possibility of a sec...

Significant dip in Chhattisgarh unemployment rate in Sep: Data

Despite consistent disruption in economic activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, the unemployment rate in Chhattisgarh has declined to 2 per cent in September from 14.2 per cent in June. A state government release on Sunday cited the late...

Bolivians hope to restore political stability in Sunday presidential election

Bolivians head to the polls on Sunday in an election many hope can restore stability to an Andean country that was plunged into turmoil after a fraught and eventually voided vote last year, leaving the country in the hands of an interim pre...

Pollution may increase virus transmissibility making people more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts

Air pollution may increase transmissibility of the novel coronavirus making people more vulnerable to the disease and aggravating the COVID-19 situation, experts have said, while warning that those who have had the infection in the past may...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020