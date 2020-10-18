West Bengal Governor writes to Mamata over custodial death

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday wrote to state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the custodial death of one Madan Ghorai. The letter read, "Recent custodial death of Madan Ghorai alias Kalipada Ghorai of village Kanakpur in East Midnapore district, is yet another horrifying instance of dehumanising torture, assault and death in custody."

"There is outrage at such lawlessness in state and outside, and consequent to October 8 police excesses Balwinder Singh is already poster boy for blatant Human Right violations in the State," it said. "Madam Chief Minister, high time you redeem your constitutional oath and enforce rule of law, ensure 'democratic governance' in the state, make police and administration 'politically neutral' and accountable, sanitise power corridors of non-state actors and ensure that SSA (State Security Advisor) and Principal Advisor Internal Security do not boss over the statutorily structured police apparatus, thereby reducing the DGP and other police officials to abject subordination and to insignificance," the Governor stated in the letter. (ANI)