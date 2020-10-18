Odisha Police arrests 2 for smuggling pangolin scales, seizes 1 live pangolin in Subarnapur

Odisha Police arrested two persons and seized one live pangolin and five kilograms of pangolin scales from their possession in Subarnapur district on Sunday.

"Police arrest two persons in Subarnapur district in connection with the smuggling of pangolin scales weighing five kilograms, and also recovered one live specimen of the animal, which was allegedly slated to be sold," said the official statement of police.

It added that a case has been registered under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 against the two accused. (ANI)