Honour killing: Girl's father, 3 others sentenced to life imprisonment in UP

A local court here sentenced a man and three others to life imprisonment for the 'honour killing' of his daughter nine years ago. The police had registered a case of honour killing and filed the charge sheet in the court, the prosecution said.

The court of the Additional District and Sessions judge on Saturday sentenced four people -- Nawab (the girl's father), Sugan, Sageer Ahmad and Nafees -- to life imprisonment. It also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each of them, it said. According to the prosecution, the girl's beheaded body was recovered from a canal near Sagra Sundarpur on September 13, 2011. Later, the police recovered the head from Gonde village.

Nawab confessed to his crime during questioning. He said his daughter was in love with a boy from another caste which was bringing him a bad name, the prosecution said. Nawab along with his relatives Sugan, Sageer Ahmad and Nafees committed the murder and dumped the body, it said.