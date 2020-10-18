KKR beat SRH via Super Over

Lockie Ferguson bowled an exceptional Super Over to lead Kolkata Knight Riders to a thrilling win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Indian Premier League, here on Sunday. KKR scored 163 for five with Shubhman Gill top-scoring with his 36-run knock while T Natarajan took two wickets for SRH.

The Hyderabad side ended at 163 for six with David Warner staying unbeaten on 47. Ferguson then took two wickets in the Super Over and conceded only 2 runs. KKR easily scored the required three runs to complete the win. Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 163 for 5 in 20 overs. (S Gill 36, E Morgan 34, D Karthik 29 not out; T Natarajan 2/40).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 163 for 6 in 20 overs. (D Warner 47 not out, J Bairstow 36, K Williamson 29; L Ferguson 3/15).