9,060 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra

A total of 9,060 new COVID-19 cases and 150 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 15,95,381 in the state. According to the state health department, as many as 11,204 discharged cases were also reported in the state.

"Total positive cases include 13,69,810 discharges, 1,82,973 active cases and 42,115 deaths,' the state health department said. Meanwhile, Dharavi reported 17 new cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the area to 3,417.

According to the official data, there are 144 active cases in Dharavi while 2,967 people have been discharged so far. With a spike of 61,871 new COVID-19 cases and 1,033 deaths, India's COVID-19 count reached 74,94,552 on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As per the MoHFW, the COVID-19 count includes 7,83,311 active cases and 65,97,210 cured/discharged/migrated cases. With 1,033 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total death count due to the disease has reached 1,14,031. (ANI)