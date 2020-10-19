Kyrgyzstan's interim leader says he may run for presidency - TASS

Kyrgyzstan's acting president Sadyr Japarov may run for the presidency full-time if the country amends its constitution to make it possible, Russia's TASS news agency quoted him as saying on Monday.

The Central Asian nation's constitution bars caretaker presidents from running in the elections they oversee. Japarov took over as acting president last week after unrest toppled his predecessor Sooronbai Jeenbekov's government.