Covid +ve pregnant woman taken away by kin from health workers’ custody: Official

A pregnant woman being sent to a COVID-19 hospital by district health authorities after being tested positive for the infection was taken away forcibly by her family members. The incident occurred in Mansurpur police station area on way to Muzaffarnagar Medical College in Begrazpur of the district, said COVID programme manager Sani Singh.

He said the woman was admitted to a local hospital for delivery and was tested positive for infection during a routine check-up, following which she was referred to Muzaffarnagar Medical College, As the woman was being taken to the hospital in an ambulance, three male members of her family intercepted the vehicle and forcibly took her away from the custody of health department officials, Singh added. Following the incident, a criminal case was registered with police on various charges, including preventing government officials from discharging their duty, he said.