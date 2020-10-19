Illegal gun factory busted in Bihar's Munger, 1 held

An illegal gun-making factory was busted in poll-bound Bihar's Munger district on Monday, police said. Acting on a tip-off, a house was raided in Terasi village in the Mufassil police station area and the gun factory was busted, Superintendent of Police Lipi Singh said.

Firearms and equipment to manufacture those were recovered, she said. Four country-made pistols, five 9 mm unassembled pistols, besides raw materials and other items to manufacture at least 10 pistols were seized, Singh said.

A person, identified as Vijay Sharma, was arrested, the officer said, adding that he is the owner of the house. A case has been registered under the Arms Act and further investigation is underway, she said.