Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC restrains Customs from arresting Sivasankar till Oct 23, suspended officer discharged from hospital

In a temporary relief to suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar, the Kerala High Court on Monday restrained the Customs, probing the gold smuggling case, from arresting him till October 23 while he was discharged from a hospital, three days after being admitted there following complaints of uneasiness.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 19-10-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 20:17 IST
HC restrains Customs from arresting Sivasankar till Oct 23, suspended officer discharged from hospital

In a temporary relief to suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar, the Kerala High Court on Monday restrained the Customs, probing the gold smuggling case, from arresting him till October 23 while he was discharged from a hospital, three days after being admitted there following complaints of uneasiness. The court had earlier issued a similar direction to the Enforcement Directorate, which is probing the money trail in the sensational smuggling case.

On Monday, the court directed the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate to file its counter on Sivasankar's anticipatory bail plea by October 23, the same day till which the ED has also been restrained from arresting him. Meanwhile, Sivasankar, initially admitted to a private hospital on October 16 after complaining of illness, was discharged from the Medical College hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, where he was later shifted to.

Earlier, in his petition filed before the court, he submitted that Customs officials, who arrived at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday to serve notice on him to appear before the probe team, took him along with them. As he developed chest pain and at the instance of the officers, they rushed him to a nearby hospital in their car, he said.

He was totally exhausted due to the constant and continued travel from Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi to attend the questioning of the agency on various days, Sivasankar said. Sivasankar said he was questioned by different agencies for more than 90 hours and even after prolonged interrogation, none of the them implicated him as an accused.

He alleged that the attempt of the Customs was to sabotage the process of law and choose a date, that is Friday evening, to arrest him. Sivasankar submitted that he apprehends that the Customs will manage to register new crimes without any basis and get him remanded to custody "to satisfy political wisdom as well as other vested interests." Seeking anticipatory bail, he said he has complied with all the directions till now and there is no scope for him absconding also.

Later in the day he was discharged from the Medical College hospital at Thiruvananthapuram. The private hospital where he was admitted to had ruled out a stroke, but stated that the MRI of the spine revealed multiple disc prolapse in the lumbar and cervical region.

His angiogram was normal. The back pain was due to lumbar disc prolapse compressing the spinal roots, the hospital said.

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

UP: BSP MP tests positive for COVID-19, hospitalised

Bahujan Samaj Party BSP MP Shyam Singh Yadav was admitted to a hospital here on Monday after testing positive for COVID-19, a doctor said. The Lok Sabha MP from Jaunpur is being administered antiviral and antibiotic treatment at the Yashoda...

Future will be shaped by societies that invest in science, innovation: PM

Calling for well-planned investments in science and innovation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the future of the world will be shaped by societies that invest in these areas but collaboration and public participation will be am...

Day visitors allowed entry into Bhitarkanika National Park

A fortnight after a partial reopening, the Bhitarkanika National Park in Odishas Kendrapara district has been thrown open for public on Monday amid strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol, an official said. The national park shut since March ...

UK's Gove says Barnier agreed to work on legal texts for Brexit deal

The Europen Unions chief negotiator Michel Barnier has agreed to intensify talks and work on legal texts for a Brexit trade deal, British minister Michael Gove said on Monday.It is the case that my colleague David Frost was in conversation ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020