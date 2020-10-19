Goa Dy CM claims mobile phone hack, files police complaint

Goa Dy CM claims mobile phone hack, files police complaintPTI | Panaji | Updated: 19-10-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 20:20 IST
Goa Deputy Chief MinisterChandrakant Kavlekar on Monday lodged a complaint with thestate's cyber police station claiming his mobile phone hadbeen hacked and an objectionable clip was sent in a WhatsAppgroup of which he is a member
He said the message was sent when he was asleep anddemanded that police take strict action against the peopleinvolved.
