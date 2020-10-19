Pune: 3 held for kidnapping, killing lawyer

Three people were arrested for allegedly killing a lawyer and dumping his body in the forests on the outskirts of Pune, police said on Monday. Among those arrested is a lawyer, an official said.

Umesh More was kidnapped from Shivajinagar court on October 1, strangled and his body dumped in Tamhini Ghat after the accused tried to set it on fire after pouring petrol, he said. "The kidnapping and murder of Umesh More is a fallout of a previous enmity. We have arrested Vilas Phalke, Deepak Wandekar and advocate Rohit Shende for the crime. Shende was arrested by the ACB in 2018 for bribery on a complaint made by More. Phalke and Wandekar also had some previous enmity with More," the Shivajinagar police station official said.

The three have been remanded in police custody for four days, he added..