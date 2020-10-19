Left Menu
Man held for stealing passwords and withdrawing money

Munna alias Fashiuddin Ansari was arrested from Milind Nagar locality in suburban Ghatkopar. A trader from the city had complained that on August 20 and September 20, Rs 50,448 were withdrawn from his Paytm account by unknown persons.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-10-2020 21:33 IST
Man held for stealing passwords and withdrawing money

A 25-year-old man was arrested by the cyber crime department of Maharashtra Police on Monday for allegedly siphoning money from several persons' online payment accounts. Munna alias Fashiuddin Ansari was arrested from Milind Nagar locality in suburban Ghatkopar.

A trader from the city had complained that on August 20 and September 20, Rs 50,448 were withdrawn from his Paytm account by unknown persons. During the probe, cyber police found that Ansari was the culprit and he had stolen Paytm account passwords of several traders and fraudulently withdrawn money.

Customers of all payment banks should not give away confidential information and change passwords regularly, the cyber police said in their release. Paytm, meanwhile, said in a statement that the accused was not its employee, and the company was extending full support to the probe.

