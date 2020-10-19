Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wait, what? Dutch justice minister explains lockdown rules for weed

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 19-10-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 22:20 IST
Wait, what? Dutch justice minister explains lockdown rules for weed
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Dutch government told parliament on Monday it could sit back and relax as there are no extra rules needed to prevent people having or smoking cannabis in public places during the coronavirus pandemic. The government ordered a partial lockdown on Oct. 13, closing restaurants except for takeaway services and forbidding the sale of alcohol and marijuana after 8 p.m.

But parliament stressed at the prospect that the rules for weed-smokers might still be laxer than those for alcohol-drinkers, passed a motion directing the government to ensure that smoking marijuana and hashish in public would not be tolerated in public places between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. Justice Minister Ferd Grapperhaus told the lawmakers in a letter that they might be slightly confused by the complexities of the country's existing laws and practices.

Under Dutch law, the possession of marijuana remains technically illegal, Grapperhaus explained in a letter to parliament. While police do not usually enforce the law against people who hold less than five grams, they always have the power to do so. Under the country's tolerance policy, the drug is sold openly at cafes known as "coffee shops."

But the Oct. 13 lockdown rules had already specified that cafes and restaurants would be closed except for takeaways and that sales of alcohol, marijuana, and hashish would be banned after 8 p.m. In addition, Grapperhaus wrote, gatherings of more than four people are temporarily banned. That ensures that police could break up an unruly marijuana-smoking mob - if one should ever form during the pandemic.

"Thus, the demands of this motion may be satisfied by making use of existing powers," the minister explained.

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Sonia Gandhi condoles demise of Dr Joseph Mar Thoma

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi condoled the demise of Dr Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan, head of the Mar Thoma Church, who passed away in Thiruvalla on Sunday. According to Congress Parliamentary Partys message, Sonia Gandhi on Mond...

Railways asks officials to ensure smooth operations amid workers' union warnings

The Railway Board on Monday issued orders that stringent steps be taken to ensure smooth operations of trains amidst calls of direct action by workers unions over delayed payment of bonuses. The workers unions have threatened the national t...

Assembly session: Oppn slams Punjab govt for not tabling bill against farm laws on Day 1

The opposition on Monday slammed the Punjab government for not tabling a Bill to counter the Centres new farm laws on the first day of a special assembly session, which also saw a dharna in the House by AAP MLAs. The Aam Aadmi Party MLAs sa...

Kolkata Police to distribute masks during Durga Puja

Kolkata Police Commissioner AnujSharma urged the people on Monday to strictly follow COVID-19safety protocols during the festive season.Launching the Kolkata Traffic Polices Pujo GuideMap, Sharma said the police will distribute masks among ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020