Truck theft accused steals same vehicle from police station

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 19-10-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 22:28 IST
A man who was arrested some daysago for allegedly stealing a truck has left police red-facedby driving off with the vehicle which was parked as per legalformalities at a police station in Nagpur

Sanjay Dhone (50) was arrested on October 10 forallegedly stealing a truck a day earlier and the vehicle wasbrought and parked at Lakadganj police station, an officialsaid

"Dhone was released from prison on bail in the caseand he came back to the police station and drove off with thetruck on Monday morning. He beat up a man deployed by thevehicle's owner to guard it. Dhone is a history-sheeter withover 20 cases of truck theft against his name," the officialadded.

