Adityanath dismisses Homeguards official for corruption

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-10-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 22:40 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday ordered the dismissal of a district commandant of Homeguards department on charges of corruption, a state government official said. "Working on the zero tolerance policy on corruption, the Chief Minister has ordered the dismissal of district commandant of Homeguards department Mukesh Kumar on charges of corruption during his posting in Bulandshahr," the spokesperson said.

Kumar was suspended and an inquiry was going on against him, he said. Last year, three videos had surfaced on social media purportedly showing Kumar while accepting and pocketing money from homeguard jawans for allotting them duties after which a preliminary inquiry was carried out by deputy commandant general, Homeguards, Agra. On the basis of the inquiry report, Kumar was suspended and further action was initiated, the spokesperson said.

The detailed inquiry report was given to deputy commandant general, Central Training Institute, Lucknow, Vivek Kumar Singh which also found all charges against Mukesh Kumar to be true although he had pleaded that the videos were forged, the official said. Forensic examination of the videos found that there was no tampering, the spokesperson said, adding that taking all the facts into consideration the Chief Minister has ordered Kumar's dismissal.

