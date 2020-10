Nagpur: Man kills externed history-sheeter for teasing sister

A man externed from Nagpur waskilled for allegedly harassing a girl, police said on Monday

Deepak Rajput (26) was killed by Tushar Gajbhiye (24)and Premchand Marotkar (23), a Kapil Nagar police stationofficial said

"Rajput, a history-sheeter who was externed fromNagpur but continued to roam around these parts, used to teaseGajbhiye's sister. Gajbhiye and Marotkar called Deepak on somepretext to Itabhatti Road on Sundey evening and stabbed him todeath," he informed.