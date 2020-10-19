Left Menu
Development News Edition

Self-immolation bid of family of five prevented by police outside Lucknow's Vidhan Bhavan

A man named Alok Prasad, also from Maharajganj, has been arrested on the charge of abetment of suicide in connection with the incident. Lucknow Police Commissioner Pandey had said the woman, identified as Anjali Tiwari, tried to immolate herself near the UP BJP office.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-10-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 23:54 IST
Self-immolation bid of family of five prevented by police outside Lucknow's Vidhan Bhavan

Five members of a Barabanki-based family attempted to immolate themselves due to financial distress outside the high-security Vidhan Bhavan building here on Monday, but were prevented by police personnel present there before they could set themselves ablaze. The Vidhan Bhavan houses the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council.

"Naseer, his wife and two minor sons (residents of Barabanki district) tried to immolate themselves near gate number 2 of the Vidhan Bhavan in the afternoon by pouring a liquid on themselves. However, the police personnel present at the spot caught hold of them before they could find a matchstick or lighter to set themselves ablaze," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Somen Barma told PTI. Upon interrogation, the DCP said Naseer told them that he was facing financial hardship after his shop in Barabanki was demolished in an anti-encroachment drive and hence, the family thought of taking the extreme step.

"Since the family belongs to another district (Barabanki), I have spoken to the district magistrate and they will be handed over to a police team from Barabanki," Barma added. In a separate incident, a middle-aged man identified as Surendra Chakraborty immolated himself in front of the state assembly and sustained 60 per cent burn injuries.

"The policemen deputed there tried to save him and rushed him to hospital. He sustained 60 per cent burn injuries," Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey said. "The victim had some dispute with his landlord and the matter is in court. We are trying to find out more details," Pandey said adding that four teams have been formed to work on the case.

On October 13, a 35-year-old woman from Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh had set herself on fire near the Uttar Pradesh assembly. She succumbed to her injuries at a Lucknow hospital the following day. A man named Alok Prasad, also from Maharajganj, has been arrested on the charge of abetment of suicide in connection with the incident.

Lucknow Police Commissioner Pandey had said the woman, identified as Anjali Tiwari, tried to immolate herself near the UP BJP office. She was living with a man named Asif Raja as her relationship with her husband was not good and Raja had gone abroad, Pandey had said..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

All-female scientific coalition calls for protection of Antarctic Peninsula

Climate change and human activity are harming Antarctica and threatening wildlife from humpback whales to microscopic algae, more than 280 scientists and conservation experts say in urging protections for the icy region.The coalition - all ...

CAA to be implemented soon, TMC believes in divide and rule politics: Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday said the execution of the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and asserted that the law would be implemented soon. Nadda, who was speaking at a meeting of ...

Somalia prime minister retains finance, foreign ministers in new cabinet

Somalias Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble retained finance minister Abdirahman Duale Bayle in a reshuffled cabinet of 27 announced on Monday.Bayle, who has held the position since 2017, has been instrumental in steering the Horn of Afri...

Man serving 660-year sentence denied compassionate release

A Rhode Island man serving a 660-year prison sentence for laundering millions of dollars for a Colombian drug cartel was denied compassionate release on Monday by a federal judge who said he had failed to show he was at an increased risk of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020