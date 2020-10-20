Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI books ex-PNB deputy manager Gokulnath Shetty in bribery case

The CBI has booked retired deputy manager Gokulnath Shetty, the main accused in the Rs 13,000-crore Punjab National Bank fraud allegedly perpetrated by Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi, in a fresh case of receiving a bribe of Rs 1.08 crore from Rishika Financials that arranged bank guarantees for Gitanjali Gems, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 01:47 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 01:47 IST
CBI books ex-PNB deputy manager Gokulnath Shetty in bribery case

The CBI has booked retired deputy manager Gokulnath Shetty, the main accused in the Rs 13,000-crore Punjab National Bank fraud allegedly perpetrated by Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi, in a fresh case of receiving a bribe of Rs 1.08 crore from Rishika Financials that arranged bank guarantees for Gitanjali Gems, officials said. It is alleged that the owner of Rishika Financials, Debajyoti Dutta, was in the business of arranging quotes of Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) from foreign funding banks, they said on Monday.

The officials said that after getting confirmation from Dutta, Shetty used to issue LoUs using the international banking messaging service, SWIFT. Dutta used to work for Gitanjali Gems, promoted by Choksi, and had allegedly raised bills of 0.05 per cent of the LoUs issued for the firm as brokerage, they said.

The amount used to get credited to Dutta's current account from which 40 per cent, over Rs 1.08 crore, was allegedly paid to Shetty between 2014 and 2017, the officials said. LoU is a guarantee which is given by an issuing bank to Indian banks having branches abroad to grant short-term credit to an applicant.

In case of default, the bank issuing the LoU has to pay the liability to the credit-giving bank along with accruing interest. The companies of Modi and Choksi took loans from banks abroad on the basis of LoUs but did not repay them transferring the liability on Punjab National Bank (PNB).

It is alleged that Shetty bypassed PNB's core banking system, Finacle, and issued LoUs fraudulently, the officials said. Shetty, who is alleged to have played a key role in the Rs 13,700-crore loan fraud while working as deputy manager at PNB's Brady House branch in Mumbai, was arrested in March, 2018.

It was found during investigation that messages for fraudulent LoUs were sent to overseas banks by misusing the international messaging system for banking, SWIFT, and without making their subsequent entries in Finacle, thus bypassing any scrutiny of such funds in the bank, they said..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Wisconsin battled one of the worst coronavirus surges in the United States, while Argentina and Spain were set to cross one million infections and Ireland announced some of Europes toughest COVID-19 constraints.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an...

Pentagon estimates cost of new nuclear missiles at $95.8B

The Pentagon has raised to 95.8 billion the estimated cost of fielding a new fleet of land-based nuclear missiles to replace the Minuteman 3 arsenal that has operated continuously for 50 years, officials said Monday. The estimate is up abou...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Ghislaine Maxwell cannot keep deposition details secret, U.S. appeals court rulesA U.S. appeals court on Monday dealt Ghislaine Maxwell a blow by refusing to block the release of a deposi...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Got any signal up here Nokia to build mobile network on the moonStruggling to get a phone signal at home on planet Earth Perhaps youll have better luck on the moon. Nokia has been selec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020