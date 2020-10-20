Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian man electrocuted in Singapore

A 27-year-old Indian man was electrocuted to death while dismantling an electrical distribution board at a work site in Singapore, according to a media report. "A 27-year-old Indian national was dismantling an electrical distribution board when he was electrocuted.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 20-10-2020 09:48 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 09:48 IST
Indian man electrocuted in Singapore

A 27-year-old Indian man was electrocuted to death while dismantling an electrical distribution board at a work site in Singapore, according to a media report. "A 27-year-old Indian national was dismantling an electrical distribution board when he was electrocuted. The worker was conveyed to Changi General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries," the Channel News Asia quoted the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Monday night.

The police told the channel that it had received a call for assistance at 1.18pm on October 15. The call had come from a work site on 170, Still Road, the police added. According to the MOM, the deceased's employer is engineering and IT solutions provider STIE. The ministry is investigating the incident.

The name and other details of the deceased are yet to be revealed..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Argentina passes 1 million cases as virus hits Latin America

At the edge of Argentina in a city known as The End of the World, many thought they might be spared from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Sitting far from the South American nations bustling capital, health workers in Ushuaia were ini...

Facebook AI's new MMT model translates directly btw 100 languages

Facebook AI has developed a new multilingual machine translation MMT model that can directly translate between any pair of 100 languages as opposed to most other artificial intelligence-powered translation systems that typically translate u...

Maha: Lost minor siblings reunited with parents in Thane

Two minor sisters, aged 2 and 3, who got separated from their parents here in Maharashtra, were reunited with them by police within a few hours, an official said on Tuesday. Some policemen found the two girls crying on a roadside at Khon...

Shanghai shares sag as China's home prices grow at slowest rate since 2016

Shanghai shares edged lower on Tuesday, as data showing a slower pace of growth in new home prices dragged on stocks of banks, industrial firms and property developers. New home prices in China grew at their slowest pace in more than 4-12 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020