Kerala Ministers Kadakampally Surendran, KT Jaleel visited UAE Consulate several times: Sarith PS tells ED

Kerala Ministers Kadakampally Surendran and KT Jaleel visited the UAE Consulate on several occasions, revealed Sarith PS, an accused in the high profile Kerala gold smuggling case, in his statement to the Enforcement Directorate. He also revealed that Kadakampally Surendran once visited the Consul General at the UAE Consulate in connection with a job appointment of his son in the UAE.

"Ministers Kadakampally Surendran and KT Jaleel visited the UAE Consulate several times. The meetings were in the cabin of the Consul General. I came to know that Kadakampally Surendran visited the Consul General in connection with a job appointment of his son at the UAE and KT Jaleel visited the UAE Consulate in connection with the function organised by the Consulate for distribution of Ramadan kits," Sarith PS said in the statement said. He said that Kanthapuram AP Aboobekar Musliyar and his son namely Abdul Hakkim also visited the Consul General several times for collecting donations of the Holy Quran in large quantities.

We met the former principal secretary of the Kerala Chief Minister's Office M Sivasankar in his apartment, Sarith PS said adding that he also met Sivasankar several times at his office at the Secretariat. "Sir also visited my house several times. Sivasankar sir visited the UAE Consulate several times for official purposes," he said. Meanwhile, the Customs department has also registered another case against Swapna Suresh and Sarith PS, both key accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, for allegedly smuggling currency.

The Kerala gold smuggling case, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, which is currently being probed by the National Investigation Agency, the Enforcement Directorate, and the Customs department. The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)